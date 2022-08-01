WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night.

DPS said the accident happened around 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue south of FM 495 in Donna.

The initial investigation showed a green Chevrolet Suburban, occupied by two people, was traveling southbound on Border Avenue south of FM 495.

DPS said it is unknown how the driver lost control of the SUV and swerved off the roadway onto an open field, where it rolled over.

DPS identified the victim as Guillermo Moreno Correa, 37 of Donna, who died at the scene. The passenger was transported to McAllen Medical Center, condition unknown.

DPS is further investigating this fatality.