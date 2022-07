WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a one-vehicle crash.

In a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the location of the accident is at FM 490 and 1425 towards Lasara.

Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Texas DPS, EMS, and Raymondville Fire Department and have closed the roadway. Authorities ask that motorists stay clear of the area for now.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook