‘One Pill Can Kill’: DEA warns public on lethality of fake pills

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Department of Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a public safety alert for counterfeit prescription drugs.

The DEA has issued the public safety alert after a sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.

Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public, according to the DEA.

Officials are seizing deadly fake pills at record rates. Lab testing has revealed that 2 out of every 5 pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

The DEA reminds the public that “the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.”

The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration shared a series of pictures showcasing the visible differences between counterfeit and legitimate drugs.

Authentic Oxycodone

Counterfeit Oxycodone

Authentic Alprazolam

Counterfeit Alprazolam

Authentic Amphetamine

Counterfeit Amphetamine

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories