BRONWSVILLE (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that took place in the Southmost area.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. on Clavel Street in Brownsville.

Police located one person injured from gunshot wounds at the scene. They were transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

This is a breaking story. We will bring you more information as it is made available.