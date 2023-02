MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said deputies were dispatched to a call of an attempted kidnapping Thursday morning.

The sheriff tweeted that around 3:36 a.m. deputies responded to the 6800 block of Vera Lane in rural Mercedes where one suspect was shot and later died at an area hospital.

There are currently two suspects in custody and on the run, according to Sheriff Guerra.

This is a developing story. Details will be made public as they arrive.