HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harlingen on Friday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Friday in the area of 25th Street and Rio Hondo Road in Harlingen. Police say the accident was a single-car crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of their family.

Harlingen police have not released any additional details on the crash. More information will be provided when it is available.