One person dies in crash near Alamo

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead following a crash near Alamo Saturday morning.

According to a release, a 2006 Honda Accord was found crashed on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. on Owassa Road east of Tower Road, north of Alamo.

Investigators say the driver was travelling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time. The Texas Department of Public Safety is further investigating this crash and advised in the release for all people to be secured by a safety belt.