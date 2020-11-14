One person dies after “negative reaction to drugs” at McAllen bar

MCALLEN (KVEO) — One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a negative reaction to drugs in a McAllen bar.

Police responded to the Old Beer House in McAllen on the 400 block of 17th Street on Saturday at 1 a.m. in reference to the incident.

According to police, four men were reported doing drugs in the bathroom of the bar and all had a negative reaction to the drugs they were taking.

The four men were transported to a local hospital where one of them died. The other three remain in hospitalization.

The identities of the individuals are not being released at this time. More information will be provided when available.