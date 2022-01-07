One person dead, three remain in hospital following vehicular accident in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An accident in McAllen, Thursday, left on person dead and three in the hospital.

The accident happened January 6, 2022 at the 1300 block of East Nolana Ave., just after 7 p.m.

Cynthia Ann Lopez, 46, of McAllen died from injuries caused by the accident.

Claudia Ann Carrizales, 29, of McAllen has been tentatively identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident and is pending custody once released from the hospital. Charges associated with the accident, as well as hit and run collision charges, are pending.

Two people who were not passengers of Carrizales remain under medial care.

The accident remains under investigation.