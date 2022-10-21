BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man with one of the longest documented running streaks in the world ran his 100,000th mile Friday at Saint Joseph Academy.

Michael J. Schlater is a cross-country assistant coach and school board member at Saint Joseph Academy and has been recording his run distances since 1981.

“I’m very excited,” Schlater said. “It is a lifelong pursuit and it’s finally come to fruition. I literally have one half mile to go and I had to time this thing absolutely perfectly to make it possible tonight. It’s always been a dream to have it right here in front of Saint Joe so I’m really excited.”

Schlater has only missed eight days of running since 1985 and holds one of the longest documented running streaks in the world, according to Streak Runners International Incorporated, with 21 years and 40 consecutive days.

ValleyCentral spoke with Schlater who said he began writing down his runs by hand, but now uses mobile applications to track them.

He is ranked as the No. 95 male for running at least one mile a day. The last time Schlater missed a day of running was on Sept. 11, 2001.

Schlater has been a coach at SJA since 2008 and has planned on accomplishing the milestone at Canales Field to “express his profound gratitude for the opportunities given to him by the faculty and administration,” a release from the school stated.