CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies made contact with a witness who said the victim was taken against his will while being assaulted.

The victim was returned several days later after being “severely beaten,” the release stated.

After further investigation, six subjects were identified to have played a part in the kidnapping. Of the six, Victor Manuel Armendariz, 42, Alejandro Galvan, 31, and Cesario Mendiola Jr., 44, were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 4.

On Tuesday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, Magdaleno Perales was apprehended and taken into custody by Cameron County investigators, a release stated.

Perales was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. He was transported and booked into Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Ricardo Guerrero Del Torro, 27, and Karen Luna, 26, in connection to the kidnapping.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.