MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a crash where one man died in McAllen.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred on the 600 block of 23rd Street in McAllen around 1 p.m. on Monday.

One man involved in the accident was pronounced dead after the incident. His name is not being released at this time.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it is available.