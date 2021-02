BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after a car crash in Brownsville on Friday.

According to officials, the crash happened at the SH 550 railroad underpass in Brownsville on Friday.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza believes inclement weather may have played a factor in the crash.

DPS is investigating this crash as officials work to determine a cause of the accident.

The sheriff’s office encourages drivers to travel cautiously during inclement weather.