BROWNSVILLE — One man is dead after an accident in Brownsville on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of North Expressway 77 Southbound Frontage Road on Monday night in reference to a major traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials found a 63-year-old man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.