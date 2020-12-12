One man dies after rollover auto-pedestrian crash in Peñitas

PEÑITAS, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead and four others are injured following a rollover crash Friday night in Peñitas.

According to officials, a white GMC truck ran a stop sign and went airborne across the intersection of Washington Palm Drive and F.M. 2221 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The GMC struck a 22-year-old woman walking on the edge of the road while airborne, according to police.

Following the impact, the driver attempted to re-enter the roadway but skidded across the road and rolled over onto Washington Palm Drive.

The driver and three passengers of the GMC were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

At the scene, Marco Mendoza, 24, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other three occupants of the vehicle and pedestrian were transported to local hospitals for medical evalualation.

More information will be provided on this crash as it is made available.