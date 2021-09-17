One killed in single-vehicle crash in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead early Friday morning.

According to Pharr police Deputy Chief Michael Mendoza, around 3:42 a.m. police responded to the area of 1900 N I 69 in reference to a crash.

The small passenger car was occupied by two individuals.

Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District says the Flyovers from McAllen to Edinburg and San Juan to Edinburg of the I-2/I-69C interchange are expected to be closed for the next 90 minutes and advised drivers to find alternate routes.

Temporary barriers have also been placed.