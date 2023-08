WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Willacy County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken into custody on Saturday night following a shooting.

It happened in the small rural community of Santa Monica, which is about 12 miles north of RIo Hondo and 13 miles east of Sebastian.

Deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety say the shooting happened at a home on Old Alice Road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said no one was injured.