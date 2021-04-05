One injured in Edinburg motorcycle, car crash, authorities say

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday afternoon, the Edinburg Fire Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motorcycle and car accident in rural Edinburg.

The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2812 and Carmen Avila Road at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Monday.

Involved in the crash were a gray Mazda SUV and a Suzuki motorcycle. The SUV was driving southbound on Carmen Avila Road and attempted to turn east onto FM 2812 when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle caught on fire and the man driving it was dragged on the road, according to Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snyder.

The motorcycle driver was flown to the Doctor’s Hospital Renaissance in a helicopter, and is in stable conditions, Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez told KVEO.

Lt. Olivarez said that the investigation is still undergoing.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.