One injured after falling off hood of moving vehicle in Harlingen, driver arrested

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities took a minor into custody after driving around a parking lot with his cousin on the hood.

According to a police report obtained by KVEO, Harlingen police were called to a Valero Convenience store near Expressway 83 in reference to an injured person.

When officers arrived, they saw a teen lying on the floor of the store’s parking lot with a head injury.

The driver said his cousin lost his grip from the hood of the vehicle and fell off, hitting his head on the ground. He also told police he drove once around the parking lot and was going at “30 mph” when his cousin fell off.

The cousins were on their way to South Padre Island and stopped at the convenience store to buy drinks and snacks, according to the police report.

The injured teen was transported by EMS to Valley Baptist Medical Center with a laceration to his head and uncontrolled bleeding.

The driver was placed under arrest for recklessly engaging in conduct that placed another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.

Police asked the driver if he or his cousin had been using any drugs or alcohol and he said no.