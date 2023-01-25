BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County.

Brownsville police provided assistance, saying the vehicle crashed on 3rd and Madison Streets near the old City Cemetery and the driver fled on foot, before being caught on 6th and Adams Streets, not far from Washing Park.

DPS added that the individual will likely be facing charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.