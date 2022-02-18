BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was hospitalized after a roof partially collapsed at a Wingstop in Brownsville.

At 12:52 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Brownsville police responded to the Wingstop on Alton Gloor Blvd. for a partial roof collapse.

A construction worker who was working on the roof fell during the collapse. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval.

Customers at the restaurant were evacuated, and there were no other injuries reported.

An investigation is currently underway to examine the structure of the building and to see whether strong wind was a factor.