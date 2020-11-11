One dead, two injured after car crash, Donna

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—One 18-year-old man has died and two others are injured after a car crash in Donna, according to police.

The incident took place Wednesday morning at the Circus Vazquez, located on 700 Vazquez Ln.

Courtesy: Donna police

Police say the 18-year-old lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the property of the circus.

The other two victims, an 11-year-old and 14 year-old boys, were taken to the hospital with no life threatening injuries.

Courtesy Donna Police

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

