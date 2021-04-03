One dead, one injured after single-car crash in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after a car crash in San Juan on Saturday morning.

According to DPS, the crash took place on Juan Balli Road west of Stewart Road in San Juan at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials state the driver of a Black GMC Sierra lost control of his vehicle while travelling at unsafe speeds which caused it to veer off the roadway and go airborne after striking a light pole. The GMC partially landed on top of tractor implements.

The driver of the vehicle, Fidel Vilema, Jr., 24 of Roma, died at the scene of the crash.

The female passenger of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital where she is in stable condition.

DPS believes alcohol is a contributing factor in this crash.

The crash is under investigation.