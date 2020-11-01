One dead, one injured after shooting in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Brownsville on Saturday.

According to a release, the Brownsville Police Department responded to a scene in reference to a shooting at the 7700 Block of Highway 48 in Brownsville on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

Police located two victims at the scene and transported both of them to Valley Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims of the shooting died due to his injuries at the hospital.

No information about the victims is being made available.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or (956) 548-7000.