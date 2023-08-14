WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was pronounced dead Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday on La Homa Road, north of FM 676 and north of Palmview.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a grey 2012 Dodge Durango, occupied by one woman, and a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, occupied by two men, were both traveling southbound on La Homa Road.

According to a release from DPS, the driver of the Chevrolet failed to control speed and struck the Dodge from behind, causing him to veer off the roadway and strike a light pole.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Andres Dias-Diaz, 24, a Mission resident, died of his injuries at the scene, the release stated.

The passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and the woman in the Dodge was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.