SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man is dead after a tractor-trailer collided with a pickup Ford on the Military Highway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened around 6:25 a.m. on Highway 281 and La Avenida Iglesia in Santa Maria.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Pedro Omar Gutierrez, 44, of Harlingen, was driving a white Ford F-150 with westbound on Highway 281.

DPS says a Kenworth truck tractor-trailer failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign from La Avenida Iglesia onto 281 Military Road and collided with the Ford.

The force of the impact sent the entire front of the truck underneath the trailer. Gutierrez died at the scene. His passenger was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Courtesy: Noemi Martinez

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

DPS is further investigating the fatal crash. So far no charges have been filed.