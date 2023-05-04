BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash last night in Brownsville.

Michael Alexander Nash, 30, was killed in a three-vehicle accident at the 1900 block of Price Road near Parades Line Road. Two others were hurt following the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

Police say Nash was driving a gray SUV that flipped when he was struck from behind by another SUV, causing his vehicle to rollover. The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by Brownsville police.