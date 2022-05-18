WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after one man died in a motorcycle crash.

Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North to a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday just before 3 a.m.

According to the release, the preliminary investigating states that the driver lost control and crashed into a residential fence.

There were two riders, a woman and a man on the motorcycle.

Police say the man, identified as Ricardo Banda Guzman, 38, died at the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Weslaco Police at 956-968-8591.