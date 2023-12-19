EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is reporting a major car accident in the area of Alberta and US 281, that left one person dead, according to a city spokesperson.

Photo courtesy: City of Edinburg

Roxanna Lerma, with the City of Edinburg, said at 8:02 a.m. police officers responded to a major three-vehicle accident at 4900 S. Business 281.

One woman with serious injuries was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Police are conducting interviews with witnesses. The roadway in the area of Alberta Road and US Business 281 remains closed at this hour.