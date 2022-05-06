MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead.

Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD.

At 11:52 a.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street in regards to an accident.

There were two vehicles involved in the incident. The victim’s vehicle was rear ended by the suspect, identified as Villarreal, the release stated.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Augustin Molina Uribe from Edinburg. Uribe was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Villarreal was arrested at the scene and is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. A blood sample was taken and is pending analysis, the release stated.