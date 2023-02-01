PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a single-vehicle accident in Pharr, officials said.

According to a the City of Pharr, the crash occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue.

The man, who was in his 60s, was driving a wrecker. A preliminary investigation indicated that the man suffered a “medical episode” while driving the wrecker, officials stated. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead.

According to officials, an autopsy has been ordered and there were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.