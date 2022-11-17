HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo Thursday morning.

One person is dead as a result of the crash and their identification is pending notification of next of kin. A second person was hospitalized.

According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, the accident occurred on 10th Street and Flores Street.

Hidalgo police are reconstructing the accident along with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police units remain at the scene and traffic in the area is being diverted.

