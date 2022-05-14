WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Weslaco police responded to a stabbing at the 100 block of S. Cedro Street, according to a news release from Weslaco PD.

Officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies. EMS transported both men to a local hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries.

A 32-year-old man was detained in connection to the stabbing, the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968 – 8477 (TIPS).