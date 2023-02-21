BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Brownsville that left one man dead.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Adams Street in reference to a person who was shot.

When they arrived officers say they found an unresponsive man on the ground.

“The male was discovered by one of the neighbors after he came outside when he heard what sounded like fireworks,” the release stated.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria, was transferred to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he died from his injuries, police said.

According to the release, an autopsy has been ordered, and no one has been charged at this time.

The case remains under investigation.