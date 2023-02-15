SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a woman died in a rollover crash in San Benito Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 4 p.m. Wednesday at E. Business 77 near PFC Juan Garza Road.

(Photo: Ryan Henry / ValleyCentral)

Upon arrival, police found a white Chrysler Pacifica crashed into a drainage ditch occupied by an unresponsive woman.

The San Benito Fire Department arrived to assist with the extraction effort, where it was discovered the woman had died as a result of her injuries.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle may have lost control while traveling westbound on East Business 77,” the release stated.

Police added the vehicle is believed to have rolled over several times before falling into the ditch.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The case remains under investigation.