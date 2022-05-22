BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Brownsville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday at FM 1421, according to a release by DPS.

An investigation revealed that a blue 2014 Toyota Camry was travelling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off of the road and onto a residential property. The vehicle then struck a tree.

The Brownsville Fire Department and EMS were able to extract the driver from the vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the release stated.

He was identified as 45-year-old Jose Gustavo Cuestas from San Benito.

The crash remains under investigation.