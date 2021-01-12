Man shot by Edinburg police dies, officer placed on administrative leave

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after police responded to a domestic disturbance call Monday morning.

According to the city of Edinburg Communications Director, the man was shot at the scene by police and died in the hospital of his injuries.

Police responded to the 1700 block Orlando Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. At the scene, the officer encountered the assault in process.

The release sates the suspect charged at the officer, who then “[fired] his weapon in self-defense.” The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials say the police officer has been placed on administrative leave, as standard procedure.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

The Texas Rangers took over the investigation.