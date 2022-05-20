PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Thursday night.

Pharr PD responded to a call for help at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of N. Jackson Road and W. El Dora Road, according to a release from the City of Pharr.

Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Ford Focus and a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Jackson Road, and the motorcycle was traveling south.

The female driver of the vehicle, 27, took a left turn towards Fern Avenue and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 26-year-old Jesus Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating. She is not facing charges, the release stated.

Police said that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956)-402-4700, or the Pharr CrimeStoppers at 1-800-648-TIPS.