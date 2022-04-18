BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One is dead and another hospitalized after a motorcycle crashed this weekend in Brownsville.

At 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, police responded to a major accident at the 5500 block of Paredes Line Road, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

Upon arrival, officers saw a motorcycle on it’s side, a Ford F-150 and two individuals on the ground.

The Brownsville PD Traffic Investigations unit determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Dr. Hugh Emerson Road and was making a right turn onto Paredes Line Road, and the Ford F-150 was traveling north on Paredes.

The release stated that the motorcycle failed to yield right of way and struck the Ford’s passenger side.

The male driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 62-year-old Adolfo Humberto Guerra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger identified as his spouse was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center.

The release stated that she is in stable condition.

Brownsville PD asks that the public keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as Guerra and his wife are the parents of a police officer with the department.