One dead after ‘major crash’ in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday morning.

Harlingen police responded to a “major crash” at 2:45 a.m. The crash occurred at FM 509 and Nixon Road, according to a press release from Harlingen PD.

An investigation revealed that a Dodge passenger car had struck the back of a semi-truck trailer.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The case remains under investigation by Harlingen Highway Enforcement Unit.