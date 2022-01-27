BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – One woman is dead after multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday morning in Brownsville.

At 8:45 a.m., Brownsville police responded to a “major accident” at U.S. 281 and Mississippi River Blvd. in front of Veteran’s Memorial Early College High School, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Investigator Martin Sandoval.

The crash occurred when a red Jeep crossed lanes, hitting a cargo van head-on. A black charger was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the jeep, a 37-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified.

There were no injuries to the drivers of the van and the black charger, police said.