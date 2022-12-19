LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas of Department of Public Safety have confirmed one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Los Fresnos.

Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante, 68, was driving southbound on FM 1575 and failed to maintain a single lane, according to DPS.

At about 10:24 a.m., Escalante lost control of the vehicle, drove onto the grassy shoulder and straight into a dry canal.

Authorities confirmed that Escalante was not wearing his safety belt and struck the windshield upon impact.

DPS warn passengers to use a seat belt to reduce any risk. According to DPS, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45 percent for people in the front seat of a passenger car and 60 percent for people in a pickup.