BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday night.

At 9:30 pm, Brownsville police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in regards to an auto-pedestrian accident, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that 41-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman was crossing Boca Chica heading south when a 2000 model white Chevrolet or GMC sports utility vehicle struck her near the median.

The vehicle fled from the scene and has not been located.

Those with information on a Chevy or GMC sports utility vehicle, that may have damage to the front end, are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS(8477). Tips may also be submitted through the P3 mobile app.

Information provided may lead to a cash reward.