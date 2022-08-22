CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today.

The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284.

The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 287 probable reports based on antigen testing and four self-reports from at-home testing kits.

As of today, 83% of the Cameron County population six months and older is fully vaccinated.

Of those, 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.9% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.