BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested, and a woman is wanted after a series of burglaries in Brownsville.

Vandeizel Lee Torres, 19, was arrested on 11 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and THC oil, unlawful carrying of a weapon and prohibited weapon.

Police said that Torres was seen on video carrying a gun, accompanied by a female, who was wearing a ski mask.

Torres and the female were seen burglarizing vehicles in the Los Vecinos subdivision.

Torres was arrested on April 28 at his residence. The Brownsville PD Auto Theft Unit recovered what they believe to be a fully automatic Glock 17 with an extended magazine. Torres was arraigned on April 29 and received bonds totaling $105,000.

Police later identified the female as Meranda M. Gonzalez from Harlingen.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or by downloading the P3 mobile app.

Brownsville police said that residents from the Los Vecinos subdivision who were affected by the burglaries on April 25 and 26 can call the department to check for their stolen property.