DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mother’s Day shooting has landed one person in jail.

On Sunday evening in Donna, police were called to Mari’s Drive-In located at 602 S. 11th Street after a call about shots fired.

Donna police located surveillance video of the shooting showing two vehicles chasing each other northbound on S. 11th street.

Surveillance video from the drive-in shows Adrian Trevino-Lopez, 33, exiting the passenger seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado, armed with a shotgun along with the driver.

Trevino-Lopez dropped the shotgun, then picked it up and headed towards the other vehicle.

Trevino-Lopez and Guadalupe Trevino-Lopez then forced the occupants out of the other vehicle. No one was struck by the gunfire.

On Wednesday morning, Donna police investigators executed a warrant for both Trevino-Lopez suspects. Adrian was arrested without incident. Guadalupe Trevino-Lopez has not been located.

“We will seek the full extent of the law to portray a clear message to the citizens of Donna that public acts of violence, such as this, which place the people of this community at risk will not be tolerated by our agency,” said Gilbert Guerrero, Donna police chief.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Donna Police (956) 464-4481.