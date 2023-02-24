PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one individual and two vehicles that failed to render aid, authorities say.

On Thursday, Pharr police officers responded to the intersection of South Jackson Road and Ridge Road where they discovered the body of a man.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man had been struck by a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Fernando Alberto Balladarez, 19 of San Juan, was the driver of the Silverado and failed to stop and render aid, a release from Pharr PD stated. Balladarez was arrested on charges of accident involving personal injury or death.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m.

A second vehicle was also involved in the crash and is unknown to police. The driver of this vehicle also failed to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 787-8477 or 1-800-648-8477.