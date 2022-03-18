MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department informed that one of the two Houston area men wanted for ATM theft has been arrested.

According to the police department, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28, on Thursday.

The second suspect, Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, is still wanted.

On March 15, McAllen police issued warrants for Bailey and Casey.

On March 7, police responded to an ATM in McAllen after an alarm went off. Officers observed someone had forced entry into the ATM. Tire tracks were also at the scene.

Later that day, the suspect vehicle was located and abandoned by the suspects. Police also confirmed it has been stolen.

McAllen officials said this investigation is connected to other ATM thefts in the area and across the state.

“The McAllen Police Department and the local banking representatives quickly assessed that this ATM Theft was a form of bank robbery new to our community. Our collective efforts were immediately focused on ATM Theft prevention and the pursuit of these investigations. V. RODRIGUEZ, MCALLEN CHIEF OF POLICE

On Feb. 21, the Pharr Police Department issued a release looking to identify two men that had pried open an ATM and taken the money. A surveillance video was released.

Authorities also said that on December 30, an ATM theft related to the case was also reported in Austin, Texas.