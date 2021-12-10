One arrested for murder after woman found dead in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A person was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead at a mobile home park in Edinburg earlier this week.

On Tuesday Dec. 7, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. in reference to a woman who was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old woman lying on the floor. She was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Yvonne Salas.

On Friday, an unnamed individual was arrested for murder, with the arraignment scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.