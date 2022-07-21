BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a dog was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge.

Juan Rodriguez Rodriguez, 53, was arrested on one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third degree felony, according to a post by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On July 17, deputies responded to the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in reference to an animal cruelty call.

Deputies arrived at the scene and talked to the owner of a female American Bulldog. His dog, named “Pandora” was found dead on the sidewalk.

The owner told authorities that his dog was stabbed to death due to puncture wounds found on his chest and neck.

CCSO received a video anonymously that shows Pandora running away from a man. The dog then laid on her back “in a submissive manner” and the man with the knife is seen stabbing Pandora repeatedly.

Investigators identified the man as Juan Rodriguez Rodriguez and he was taken into custody, the post stated.

He was transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The cruelty to non-livestock animals charge has a penalty of 2 to 10 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine, according to the post.